- Chris Bosh says Anthony Davis is more crucial to Lakers than LeBron James
- Jimmy Butler once called a fan a ‘motherf’n Macaulay Culkin looking a-s’ after he asked to take a picture
- Dwyane Wade reveals exactly what he told Donovan Mitchell to help him learn to dominate in playoffs
- Udonis Haslem agrees that ‘far more disrespectful’ Kevin Garnett shouldn’t bash Kyrie Irving
- Report: ‘Expectation’ is that Jimmy Butler will seek maximum 4-year, $181 million extension from Miami Heat
- Frank Vogel reveals how dangerous LeBron James could be with Anthony Davis sitting out
- Duncan Robinson lists 3 things that matter to him most ahead of 2021 NBA free agency
- Report: Miami Heat don’t think they need a player to ‘fix’ anything, believe in Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler
- Giannis Antetokounmpo speaks glowingly of Miami Heat after completing 4-game sweep
- Former Miami Heat player takes shot at team after it gets swept by Milwaukee Bucks
Chris Bosh says Anthony Davis is more crucial to Lakers than LeBron James
- Updated: June 3, 2021
On a recent appearance of “Speak For Yourself,” former Miami Heat big man Chris Bosh was asked about Los Angeles Lakers superstar Anthony Davis’ impact next to four-time MVP LeBron James.
The retired two-time champion declared that Davis is more vital to the Lakers’ success than James is right now.
“Yeah, I would agree,” Bosh concurred with Marcellus Wiley’s argument that Davis is more crucial to the Lakers success than James. “They and I think Bron would agree with you too. They make it a point to get AD the ball when he’s healthy. He’s very much so involved in the offense. Whether he or LeBron are taking the most shots, it’s still a one-two punch. You can’t tell which one is number one. He’s a huge, huge part of this team.”
Bosh, 37, played alongside James for four years in Miami from 2010-2014.
The pair, along with Heat legend Dwyane Wade, went to the NBA Finals four consecutive times and won two titles. While James was arguably at the peak of his talents at the time, he still needed the services of Wade and Bosh to help elevate the team.
Now, the Lakers are struggling without Davis, who has missed important playoff time due to injury. The All-Star didn’t play in the Lakers’ 115-85 loss to the Phoenix Suns in Game 5 of their first round series.
The Lakers face a 3-2 hole as the series shifts to Los Angeles for a pivotal Game 6. James has never lost in the first round of the postseason during his career in the NBA.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login