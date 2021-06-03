Chris Bosh says Anthony Davis is more crucial to Lakers than LeBron James

On a recent appearance of “Speak For Yourself,” former Miami Heat big man Chris Bosh was asked about Los Angeles Lakers superstar Anthony Davis’ impact next to four-time MVP LeBron James.

The retired two-time champion declared that Davis is more vital to the Lakers’ success than James is right now.

“Yeah, I would agree,” Bosh concurred with Marcellus Wiley’s argument that Davis is more crucial to the Lakers success than James. “They and I think Bron would agree with you too. They make it a point to get AD the ball when he’s healthy. He’s very much so involved in the offense. Whether he or LeBron are taking the most shots, it’s still a one-two punch. You can’t tell which one is number one. He’s a huge, huge part of this team.”

Bosh, 37, played alongside James for four years in Miami from 2010-2014.

The pair, along with Heat legend Dwyane Wade, went to the NBA Finals four consecutive times and won two titles. While James was arguably at the peak of his talents at the time, he still needed the services of Wade and Bosh to help elevate the team.

Now, the Lakers are struggling without Davis, who has missed important playoff time due to injury. The All-Star didn’t play in the Lakers’ 115-85 loss to the Phoenix Suns in Game 5 of their first round series.

The Lakers face a 3-2 hole as the series shifts to Los Angeles for a pivotal Game 6. James has never lost in the first round of the postseason during his career in the NBA.