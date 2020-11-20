The Miami Heat had one of the best NBA trios of all time with LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh.

During a recent episode of the “All The Smoke” podcast, Bosh revealed how he figured out James was leaving the Heat in 2014.

LeBron told Chris Bosh via text that he was leaving Miami. pic.twitter.com/hssBPE526N — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) November 20, 2020

“Through a text,” Bosh said of how James relayed to him he was departing Miami. “Through a text. I thought he was BSing, and then about 10 minutes later, it’s everywhere. I understand it. I get it. At the time, at the time, I didn’t understand it. At the time, in my mind, I was ready to put the team back together because we had just lost. So we wanted to put something back together so we could win, and it really didn’t go like that.”

James, 35, played on the Heat from 2010 to 2014.

The Heat went to four consecutive NBA Finals during that stretch. They won titles in 2012 and 2013.

While James was the main reason the Heat experienced so much success, he couldn’t have done it without Bosh and Wade.

The Heat lost to the San Antonio Spurs in five games in the 2014 NBA Finals. That series was the last time James would represent Miami.

The four-time MVP departed for the Cleveland Cavaliers. In 2016, James delivered on his promise to bring a championship to the city by knocking off the Golden State Warriors in historic fashion.

The forward, who now plays for the Los Angeles Lakers, is still competing at a high level. As a matter of fact, James led the Lakers over the Heat in the 2020 NBA Finals to secure his fourth title.

As for Bosh, his time in the NBA sadly came to an abrupt end due to blood clots. The veteran concluded his career with averages of 19.2 points, 8.5 boards and 2.0 assists per game.