Video: Chris Bosh Hilariously Clowns LeBron James and Dwyane Wade in New Web Series
- Updated: May 26, 2020
Former Miami Heat forward Chris Bosh made fun of some of his old teammates in his new web series “Out of Left Field.”
Specifically, Bosh picked on fellow Big 3 members LeBron James and Dwyane Wade.
View this post on Instagram
In this week’s episode, I’m sitting down with my agent @bennyonthegram and he’s trying to come up with something exciting for me to sink my teeth into. All he’s got is… something with @kingjames & @dwyanewade⁉️ COME ON 😂😭. Link in bio to find out what product I’m going to get behind. This idea is genius.🌹#OOLF #outofleftfield #desertrose
In the clip, comedian Ben Mehl, who plays Bosh’s agent, suggests that they should get the trio of stars back together for a book tour. In response, Bosh exclaims that James only has two free days in the next three years.
“First of all, that’s not going to work,” Bosh responds. “LeBron’s doing like 10 TV shows and two movies and a season at the same time.”
The two-time champ then starts in on Wade.
“D. Wade is not going to come,” Bosh said. “I know for a fact he’s probably too busy. He’s got cologne, he’s got wine, he’s got underwear, he’s got socks. You can dress your whole self, you can smell like D. Wade, drink like D. Wade, walk like D. Wade.”
It’s good to see that the three stars are still clearly close and on good terms, even though the Big 3 broke up after four seasons.
Fans will simply have to wait and see if Wade and James end making an appearance later in the series.
