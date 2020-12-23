- Charles Barkley says Miami Heat have ‘no chance’ of making Eastern Conference Finals
Charles Barkley says Miami Heat have ‘no chance’ of making Eastern Conference Finals
- Updated: December 22, 2020
There are plenty of people outside of South Florida who are skeptical about the Miami Heat’s chances of returning to the NBA Finals this season.
Count TNT’s Charles Barkley among those skeptics. He made it clear on Tuesday night that he not only doesn’t expect Miami to play for the NBA championship, but that he doesn’t even expect it to reach the Eastern Conference Finals.
Charles Barkley says the Miami Heat have "no chance" to get to the Eastern Conference FINALS pic.twitter.com/OjoyISL0vX
— gifdsports (@gifdsports) December 23, 2020
No matter what one thinks of the Heat’s chances in 2021, the road back to the championship series will be a very tough one.
The Milwaukee Bucks upgraded by acquiring Jrue Holiday, the Brooklyn Nets are looking to be title contenders and the Philadelphia 76ers could also be improved.
There’s also the rival Boston Celtics, Miami’s opponent in the Eastern Conference Finals last season, to deal with.
The good news for the Heat is that their players seem to be motivated and locked in.
First-time All-Star Bam Adebayo made it clear that although he’s armed with a huge new contract, he has no intention of resting on his laurels.
