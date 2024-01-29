Udonis Haslem recounts going to strip clubs at 14 and first lap dance: ‘Brown Sugar…thick as cornbread’

Former Miami Heat big man Udonis Haslem recalled the first time he ever received a lap dance, and it seemingly came at a rather young age.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The OGs (@theogsshow)

“I’ll never forget my first lap dance,” Haslem said. “Brown Sugar – that was her name – Brown Sugar.”

Haslem’s comments were met with laughter from the others.

“I’ll never forget though,” Haslem continued. “Thick as cornbread – that was way back when. Like I said, I started going to the strip club when I was 14. Ain’t none of these stories current.”

Haslem then went on to apologize to his wife, clarifying that this happened way before their time together.

“Brown Sugar ain’t got nothing to do with us,” Haslem said.

It’s amazing that Haslem ended up starring for the Heat, as he grew up in the area. The big man was a star high school player at Miami Senior High School. He led the program to state titles in 1997 and 1998.

It appears that early in his teen years, Haslem had some interesting experiences growing up in the Miami area.

As a player, Haslem was a key piece for the Heat in the rotation early in his career, and as his career went on, he transitioned into more of a leadership role, mentoring younger players on the Heat. Haslem was in that role for Miami’s two trips to the NBA Finals since the team signed star Jimmy Butler.

For his career, Haslem averaged 7.5 points, 6.6 rebounds and 0.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.9 percent from the field. Last season, he appeared in seven games for the Heat, making one start.

Earlier in his career, Haslem played an integral role on Miami’s championship teams with Dwyane Wade, LeBron James and Chris Bosh as well as when the Heat won the title with Wade and Shaquille O’Neal in the 2006 NBA Finals.

While Haslem’s wife may not be amused by his stories of his childhood, Heat fans can get a closer glimpse into one of the franchise’s most storied players with some of the things he shares on his show.

The Heat recently retired Haslem’s jersey, forever etching him into the franchise’s history as one of its most important players.