Video: Bradley Beal Says He Patterned His Game After ‘Midrange Killer’ Dwyane Wade’s

Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal is considered to be one of the best shooting guards in the league today.

During an appearance on Showtime’s “All The Smoke,” Beal said he patterned his game after Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade’s.

Bradley Beal says he patterned his game after Allen Iverson, Ray Allen and Dwyane Wade. "I love the way Ray shot the ball, it was silky smooth. Allen Iverson could put the ball on the floor and get whatever he wanted. D. Wade was a straight midrange killer." pic.twitter.com/excs0zjw72 — Heat Nation (@HeatNationCom) May 25, 2020

“I always say these three, it was [Allen] Iverson , Ray Allen and D-Wade,” Beal said. “I said that because it was a mix of all three of them. I love the way Ray shot the ball, it was silky smooth, Allen Iverson could put the ball on the floor and get whatever he wanted, and then D-Wade was just a fierce scorer. “He could score at all three levels, but mainly he was a straight midrange killer, and that’s what I loved about him, and the fact that he was undersized at the 2 (shooting guard), and so that was always my label coming into the league, being undersized at my position. So I always looked at D-Wade as, ‘Okay this is what I need to do.’”

Beal is in his eighth year in the league. He was averaging career-highs in scoring and assists before the regular season was suspended, averaging 30.5 points, 6.1 assists, and 4.2 rebounds per game for the Wizards.

At the time the regular season was suspended, the Wizards were ninth in the Eastern Conference standings, 5.5 games behind the Orlando Magic, who were in the eighth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.