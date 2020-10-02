The Miami Heat need to try something different in Game 2 of the NBA Finals, especially if they are without Goran Dragic and Bam Adebayo.

The Los Angeles Lakers blew out Miami in Game 1, and Bill Simmons and Jon Weiner, who is also known at Stugotz, are campaigning for Udonis Haslem to get minutes.

However, their plan for Haslem is a bit unconventional.

Stugotz: "You have to start Udonis Haslem…Let him do his best to deliver those 6 fouls and somehow take out Anthony Davis or LeBron." Bill Simmons: "That’s a brilliant idea!" pic.twitter.com/7Pf1KhHoLv — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) October 2, 2020

“First off, I’ve been saying you have to start Udonis Haslem,” Weiner said. “He’s got six fouls. He does not give a s— about LeBron James and let him do his best to deliver those six fouls and somehow take out Anthony Davis or LeBron.”

While Weiner seemed to be somewhat joking, having Haslem play strictly to injure the competition is an awful idea.

However, Simmons was a fan.

“That’s a brilliant idea,” Simmons said. “Why wouldn’t they do that?”

The idea of adding Haslem in the lineup for toughness may work, but he simply isn’t the same basketball player he was in his prime.

Haslem barely played this regular season, appearing in four games and making one start.

The Heat need to rebound tonight in Game 2 if they want a chance to win the series.