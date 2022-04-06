Bam Adebayo names Kevin Durant as the toughest player he’s had to guard in his career

Miami Heat big man Bam Adebayo is known across the NBA as one of the best defenders. He’s had to guard lots of great players throughout his time in the league.

In a recent interview, Adebayo listed Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant as the toughest player he has had to guard in his NBA career.

“I would say Kevin Durant,” Adebayo said. “I mean, 7-foot and can do the things that he do — that’s not an easy matchup for anybody at any moment on the court.”

Adebayo is definitely not the only player in the NBA who would list Durant as the hardest player they’ve had to guard.

Durant is one of the most talented players in the history of the league from an offensive perspective. Throughout his career, he’s averaged 27.2 points per game while shooting 49.6 percent from the field and 38.4 percent from beyond the arc.

As for Adebayo, he is starting to make a name for himself as a tough player to guard in his own right. While he does not have the versatility or finesse that Durant possesses, he is quite an asset for the Heat on offense.

So far this season, the University of Kentucky product is averaging 19.0 points, 10.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. He’s also shooting 55.7 percent from the field.

With the 2021-22 NBA regular season coming to an end, players like Adebayo and Durant are looking ahead to the postseason.

The Heat are currently the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference with a 52-28 record. The Nets are currently the No. 8 seed in the East and will have to take part in the league’s play-in tournament.

Only time will tell if the two teams end up playing one another in the 2022 NBA Playoffs.