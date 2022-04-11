Miami Heat big man Bam Adebayo has had a fabulous start to his NBA career. Still, he is going to have to do quite a lot more if he wants to be listed amongst the greatest to ever put on a Heat jersey.

As it turns out, that’s exactly what Adebayo apparently wants. He recently expressed his desire to one day be mentioned in the same sentence as Heat legend Dwyane Wade.

“I want it to feel like it was D-Wade and Bam, the two greatest to ever wear a Heat jersey” 🐐🐐@Bam1of1 tells @AshNicoleMoss about his desire to be one of Miami's GOATs pic.twitter.com/MjxhiDtx7Z — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 11, 2022

It’s a pretty powerful statement from Adebayo. Of course, the University of Kentucky product would have to remain with the Heat for many years. He would likely have to win at least one championship if he really wants to be considered one of the greatest to ever wear a Heat uniform.

Throughout his time in the league, the 24-year-old has shown that he is a very talented player.

In 56 games this season, he averaged 19.1 points, 10.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. He is also a beast on the defensive side of the floor and has proven capable of guarding all five positions.

Adebayo has already been to one NBA Finals in his career. The Heat lost to the Los Angeles Lakers in six games back in 2020.

This year, the Heat enter the postseason as the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. While some pundits have brushed them aside already, there is no doubt what the Heat’s goal is in the playoffs.

If the Heat can win a title this year, Adebayo would be that much closer to becoming an all-time great for the franchise.