Video: Bam Adebayo and His Mother Share Heartwarming Moment After All-Star Selection - Heat Nation

Miami Heat big man Bam Adebayo was named to his first All-Star Game on Thursday.

In an adorable video, Adebayo and his mother can be seen sharing a special moment upon learning the fantastic news.

The moment Bam Adebayo and his mom learned that he’s an NBA All-Star. pic.twitter.com/S0XgY39kgt — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) January 31, 2020

Adebayo won’t be the only player representing Miami in this season’s All-Star Game. Jimmy Butler was also pegged as an Eastern Conference All-Star reserve.

The last time the Heat had more than one player named to an All-Star Game was back in the 2015-16 season. That year, both Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh made the cut.

For Adebayo, this year’s appearance will mark the first in his young career. While many expected the 22-year-old big man to take a leap this season, few predicted such a momentous one.

So far this season, Adebayo is averaging 16.0 points, 10.4 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.1 blocks per game.

The exciting thing for Heat fans is that Adebayo still has much more room to grow. As he continues to flourish in a leadership role with the team, chances are good his production will only continue to climb as well.

While this season’s All-Star Game will be Adebayo’s first, it almost certainly will not be his last.