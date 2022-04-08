Bam Adebayo hilariously hurls a ‘f–k you’ at J.J. Redick for taking a shot at the Miami Heat

Miami Heat big man Bam Adebayo hilariously delivered a NSFW response to J.J. Redick on his podcast after Redick took a shot at the Heat.

Adebayo was explaining what it was like to play with Dwyane Wade during the 2017-18 season when the Heat legend returned to Miami.

The Heat made the playoffs that season, but they were knocked out in the first round by the Philadelphia 76ers, who Redick was playing for at the time.

Redick called Miami’s playoff run “incredibly short,” and Adebayo took a little offense to it.

“F— you,” Adebayo said in jest after Redick’s comment.

The Heat and Adebayo are hoping that they will make a deep playoff run in the 2021-22 season and eventually find themselves in the NBA Finals.

The University of Kentucky product is having another solid season for the Heat, as he is averaging 19.0 points, 10.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game while shooting 55.7 percent from the field.

Despite missing many games with a thumb injury earlier this season, Adebayo has returned as strong as ever and is one of the best defenders in the NBA.

The Heat have already clinched the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference for this season, meaning that they will have home-court advantage in the playoffs up until the NBA Finals.

Miami could face the Cleveland Cavaliers, Brooklyn Nets, Atlanta Hawks or Charlotte Hornets in the first round of the playoffs.

The Heat are currently on a five-game win streak and have just two contests left in the regular season.