Ashley Nicole Moss argues that Kyrie Irving is better than Dwyane Wade

Putting two very talented players against one another and arguing which is better is something the NBA world loves to do.

That was no different when Ashley Nicole Moss argued that Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving is better than Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade.

She started things off by seemingly diminishing the role Wade played in the Heat’s 2013 title run, which culminated with an epic seven-game series agains the San Antonio Spurs.

“If you take away, and you cut D-Wade’s role in half for that Miami team, I believe they still win because you had [Chris] Bosh,” she said. “You had Ray Allen, and then let’s not talk about the supporting cast that that Miami Heat had. Kyrie couldn’t do that in Cleveland.”

During that series, Wade averaged 19.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.3 blocks per game on 47.6 percent shooting from the field. He wasn’t the best player on the floor for the Heat, as LeBron James won Finals MVP for that series. However, Wade was undoubtedly the team’s top option after James and had plenty of key plays throughout the series.

Moss then went on to compare Irving and Wade a little more closely.

“If we’re talking strictly better guard and we have to list all of the attributes of a guard, and I had asked you which was better at it — Kyrie comes out on top in more categories than D-Wade,” she said.

While Irving might have Wade beat in some categories like shooting and ball-handling, Wade is generally regarded as the better player. After all, he’s a three-time champ, eight-time All-NBA selection, one-time Finals MVP and 13-time All-Star. He also has three All-Defensive team selections to his name. Irving, on the other hand, is an eight-time All-Star, three-time All-NBA selection and one-time champion.

Something interesting to note is that their career averages in the regular season and playoffs are pretty similar.

Wade already is a Hall of Famer, and Irving seems destined for that same path as he has a 93.5 percent chance of being named one, according to Basketball Reference.

Regardless of where fans rank Wade and Irving, there’s no doubt that they are two of the most talented guards the league has seen over the past 20 or so years. They will be remembered by the basketball world for years to come.

Irving will look to add to his basketball legacy this season and beyond with the Mavericks, while Wade will enjoy being part of the Hall of Fame’s upcoming enshrinement ceremony on Aug. 12 in Springfield, Mass.