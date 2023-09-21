Videos

Andre Iguodala describes how LeBron James’ Miami Heat really started small-ball revolution in NBA

Jason Simpson
3 Min Read
Dwyane Wade, Chris Bosh, LeBron James and Udonis Haslem

Four-time NBA champion Andre Iguodala believes the LeBron James-led Miami Heat had a major hand in starting the small-ball revolution around the league.

During a recent podcast appearance, the 39-year-old explained his thoughts on the matter.

“Bron does well with shooters or guys diving to the basket,” he said. “And so, he doesn’t do well with midrange guys. It’s either you’re a stretch or you’re at the basket for a lob. And when he played with Miami and they lost to Dallas, they made subtle tweaks. It’s interesting — you started seeing certain tweaks where Chris Bosh would be at the 5. It didn’t look small ’cause LeBron’s got the ball, and he’s a big human being with the rock a lot…but they tweaked it against San Antonio, and I think that’s when you started seeing smaller basketball. Nobody really talks about that.”

Iguodala is certainly qualified to talk about the small-ball revolution, as he played a role in it years ago.

During the 2015 NBA Finals, the Warriors opted to start Iguodala, a 6-foot-6 player with floor-stretching capabilities, over Andrew Bogut, a more traditional big man.

The results were iconic. Iguodala joined the starting lineup for Game 4 of the series, and he remained there through Game 6, the clinching game. The Warriors won the title, and Iguodala was named series MVP. Across the three games he started, Iguodala averaged 20.3 points, 7.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per contest.

The Heat and Warriors were a couple of the earliest teams to enjoy success through small ball, and the tactic remains very relevant in today’s NBA. It certainly has drawbacks, but when it’s successful, it often results in lethal offensive production.

Miami’s NBA Finals loss to the Dallas Mavericks in 2011 may have been a blessing in disguise for the organization, as it kick-started a run that resulted in two straight championships. The Heat defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder for the 2012 NBA title, and they got the job done again in 2013 against the San Antonio Spurs.

The Heat’s Big 3 era will always be remembered for its impact on the league, and Iguodala’s comments may give NBA fans something else to keep in mind when remembering that part of Heat history.

The 39-year-old, who hasn’t officially retired but is currently without a home in the NBA, spent two seasons with the Heat earlier in his career, so he got a good look at legendary head coach Erik Spoelstra, who had a hand in some of Miami’s revolutionary tactics.

TAGGED: , , , , ,
Share This Article
By Jason Simpson
Jason has covered the NBA for multiple years and has plenty of memories involving the Miami Heat. He expects there will be winning basketball in South Florida for years to come.

Heat Nation Buzz

Jamaree Bouyea
Miami Heat guard Jamaree Bouyea ready to show the NBA world he belongs: ‘I believe I can help the team win games’
Editorials
Josh Richardson New Orleans Pelicans
Breaking down all of Miami Heat’s 2023 free agent signings and trades so far
Editorials
Bam Adebayo, Nikola Jokic and Jimmy Butler
NBA experts preview Finals showdown between Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets
Editorials
Jimmy Butler and Jayson Tatum
NBA experts preview Eastern Conference Finals matchup between Miami Heat and Boston Celtics
Editorials

Miami Heat News

Austin Rivers
Austin Rivers: ‘I would do anything to play for the Miami Heat’
Miami Heat News
Giannis Antetokounmpo
NBA executive says Giannis Antetokounmpo’s comments about potentially leaving Bucks were ignited by first-round loss to Heat
Miami Heat News
Damian Lillard and Jusuf Nurkic
Report: Trail Blazers could put Jusuf Nurkic on trade block in addition to Damian Lillard
Miami Heat News
Cole Swider
Cole Swider expresses confidence in being able to help Miami Heat in multiple ways
Miami Heat News

Subscribe to get your daily Miami Heat news, rumors, and videos!

Lost your password?