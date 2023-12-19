Miami Heat News

Udonis Haslem suggests Draymond Green is targeting players who won’t retaliate: ‘He’s [messing with] people who really aren’t going to do nothing back’

Jesse Cinquini
4 Min Read
Draymond Green and Rudy Gobert

Former Miami Heat big man Udonis Haslem said that Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green is out of pocket for all of his antics recently, with the most recent being a strike to Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic’s face.

“Draymond, man, you’re out of pocket,” Haslem said on the first episode of a new show from Playmaker. “You’re out of pocket. I f— with Draymond, man. There’s only so many warriors in this league, guys that are going to take that tech, going to take that foul, and protect their teammates. But we don’t start that s—. We don’t start it. We ain’t bullies. We don’t look for it. We don’t initiate it. We are guys that prevent it. We are guys that protect our teammates. So, man, I got a lot of respect for Draymond man. But right now, Draymond tripping.”

Haslem also went on to say that Green is only targeting players that he knows won’t retaliate.

“People think he’s crazy. I think he’s smart. Because he knows who he’s [messing] with,” Haslem said. “He choked out [Rudy] Gobert, he hit Nurkic. He’s [messing with] people who really aren’t going to do nothing back.”

Green was ejected in the third quarter of Golden State’s matchup against the Suns after he hit Nurkic in the face. The NBA subsequently announced that he will be suspended indefinitely.

Before he exited the game, Green tallied two points, two rebounds and two assists while shooting 1-of-3 from the field across 17 minutes of play.

The 33-year-old picked an inopportune time to receive an indefinite suspension. The Warriors have gotten off to a slow start to the 2023-24 regular season, as they own the 11th-best record in the Western Conference at 12-14.

Plus, the team is two-and-a-half games back of the Houston Rockets for the No. 9 seed in the conference and three games back of the Los Angeles Lakers for the No. 8 seed, meaning the Warriors need to string together some wins in order to get back in the Western Conference playoff picture.

Interestingly though, the Warriors have played relatively well ever since arguably their best defensive player received a suspension. The team is 2-1 since losing to the Suns nearly a week ago. Their wins have come against the Brooklyn Nets and Portland Trail Blazers, while their lone loss during this span was against the Los Angeles Clippers, who are riding a seven-game winning streak.

But the Warriors’ winning streak is in jeopardy of coming to an end on Tuesday. The Warriors will host the Boston Celtics, who are sitting pretty in the Eastern Conference standings with a league-best 20-5 record.

Golden State fans should be excited for the team’s upcoming matchup against Boston, as it will be a great test for the Warriors and will show how they stack up against arguably the best team in the NBA right now.

After taking on the Celtics at home, the Warriors will then host Jordan Poole and the Washington Wizards on Dec. 22. This game projects to be more winnable for the Warriors, as the Wizards have won just four games since the start of the 2023-24 regular season.

TAGGED: , , ,
Share This Article
By Jesse Cinquini
Jesse is a 23-year-old sports journalist with extensive experience covering the NBA.

Heat Nation Buzz

Tyler Herro and Damian Lillard
3 tantalizing storylines to monitor for Monday’s Miami Heat-Milwaukee Bucks matchup
Editorials
Jamaree Bouyea
Miami Heat guard Jamaree Bouyea ready to show the NBA world he belongs: ‘I believe I can help the team win games’
Editorials
Josh Richardson New Orleans Pelicans
Breaking down all of Miami Heat’s 2023 free agent signings and trades so far
Editorials
Bam Adebayo, Nikola Jokic and Jimmy Butler
NBA experts preview Finals showdown between Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets
Editorials

Miami Heat News

Dwyane Wade Miami Heat
Dwyane Wade excitedly gives glimpse into hobby of his from past year and a half
Miami Heat News
Tyler Herro Miami Heat
Report: Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo set to play in Miami Heat game vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
Miami Heat News
Dexter Pittman Miami Heat
Report: Former Miami Heat champion signs with team in Mexico
Miami Heat News
R.J. Hampton Miami Heat
R.J. Hampton on Miami Heat return: ‘I’ve just been dreaming about playing basketball again’
Miami Heat News

Subscribe to get your daily Miami Heat news, rumors, and videos!

Lost your password?