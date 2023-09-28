Tyler Herro’s hilarious playful response to surviving another round of trade rumors

Being a young asset on a contending team often means being involved in trade rumors, and nobody knows that reality better than Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro.

This offseason saw him involved in countless Damian Lillard trade rumors until they suddenly came to an end Wednesday, when Lillard was sent to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Now, the 23-year-old is having some fun with the situation.

in all seriousness… as a kid from Milwaukee , I’m grabbing me a Dame jersey. — Tyler Herro (@raf_tyler) September 28, 2023

There are technically no guarantees that Herro’s name will stop being mentioned in trade rumors this offseason, especially since the Heat are already being linked to Jrue Holiday. But for now, Herro’s Heat tenure has dodged another bullet, with the guard in line to start his fifth season with the team next month.

Herro became a full-time starter last season and was solid along the way. He averaged 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game while shooting 43.9 percent from the field and 37.8 percent from deep.

If the former lottery pick is indeed on the roster throughout the entire 2023-24 season, the Heat may need him to take the next step in his development in order for the team to keep up in the title race. Other contenders around the NBA have improved this offseason in ways the Heat haven’t, meaning Miami may need to rely on internal improvement to stay in the mix.

Of course, the Heat did make the NBA Finals last season with Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo leading the way, doing so without the help of Herro during the playoffs. That fact alone may be enough of a reason for optimism in South Florida.

But Miami made its run before the Boston Celtics added Kristaps Porzingis and Bucks added Lillard — not to mention the moves of some teams in the Western Conference. The landscape of the league looks different now than it did last season.

Regardless, Herro and the rest of the Heat roster will do their best with the hand they’re dealt, perhaps embracing the underdog mentality if needed. The journey will begin next month when Miami opens its season on Oct. 25 against the Detroit Pistons.