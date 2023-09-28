Miami Heat News

Tyler Herro’s hilarious playful response to surviving another round of trade rumors

Jason Simpson
3 Min Read
Tyler Herro

Being a young asset on a contending team often means being involved in trade rumors, and nobody knows that reality better than Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro.

This offseason saw him involved in countless Damian Lillard trade rumors until they suddenly came to an end Wednesday, when Lillard was sent to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Now, the 23-year-old is having some fun with the situation.

There are technically no guarantees that Herro’s name will stop being mentioned in trade rumors this offseason, especially since the Heat are already being linked to Jrue Holiday. But for now, Herro’s Heat tenure has dodged another bullet, with the guard in line to start his fifth season with the team next month.

Herro became a full-time starter last season and was solid along the way. He averaged 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game while shooting 43.9 percent from the field and 37.8 percent from deep.

If the former lottery pick is indeed on the roster throughout the entire 2023-24 season, the Heat may need him to take the next step in his development in order for the team to keep up in the title race. Other contenders around the NBA have improved this offseason in ways the Heat haven’t, meaning Miami may need to rely on internal improvement to stay in the mix.

Of course, the Heat did make the NBA Finals last season with Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo leading the way, doing so without the help of Herro during the playoffs. That fact alone may be enough of a reason for optimism in South Florida.

But Miami made its run before the Boston Celtics added Kristaps Porzingis and Bucks added Lillard — not to mention the moves of some teams in the Western Conference. The landscape of the league looks different now than it did last season.

Regardless, Herro and the rest of the Heat roster will do their best with the hand they’re dealt, perhaps embracing the underdog mentality if needed. The journey will begin next month when Miami opens its season on Oct. 25 against the Detroit Pistons.

TAGGED: , ,
Share This Article
By Jason Simpson
Jason has covered the NBA for multiple years and has plenty of memories involving the Miami Heat. He expects there will be winning basketball in South Florida for years to come.

Heat Nation Buzz

Jamaree Bouyea
Miami Heat guard Jamaree Bouyea ready to show the NBA world he belongs: ‘I believe I can help the team win games’
Editorials
Josh Richardson New Orleans Pelicans
Breaking down all of Miami Heat’s 2023 free agent signings and trades so far
Editorials
Bam Adebayo, Nikola Jokic and Jimmy Butler
NBA experts preview Finals showdown between Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets
Editorials
Jimmy Butler and Jayson Tatum
NBA experts preview Eastern Conference Finals matchup between Miami Heat and Boston Celtics
Editorials

Miami Heat News

R.J. Hampton
Report: Miami Heat make several roster moves in wake of Damian Lillard landing with Milwaukee Bucks
Miami Heat News
Tyler Herro Miami Heat
Tyler Herro backs Jimmy Butler’s request for Bucks to be investigated for tampering in Damian Lillard deal
Miami Heat News
Damian Lillard
NBA world reacts to Miami Heat losing out on Damian Lillard
Miami Heat News
Damian Lillard
Caleb Martin opens up on how ‘tough’ it is on Miami Heat players to deal with trade rumors and roster uncertainty
Miami Heat News

Subscribe to get your daily Miami Heat news, rumors, and videos!

Lost your password?