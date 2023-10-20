Tyler Herro says he has potential to be NBA’s best scorer at some point in his career

Miami Heat shooting guard Tyler Herro revealed that he believes he has the potential to be the NBA’s best scorer at some point in his career.

“I’m one of the best young scorers in the league,” Herro told The Ringer, “and I have the potential to be the best scorer in the NBA at some point.”

Before the Heat drafted him with the No. 13 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, Herro played one season of college basketball at the University of Kentucky, where he averaged 14.0 points per game across 37 appearances with the school during the 2018-19 season.

The 23-year-old guard has played all four of his seasons in the NBA with the storied Heat franchise and is fresh off arguably the best season of his pro career. He averaged 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game during the 2022-23 regular season and shot 43.9 percent from the field and 37.8 percent from behind the 3-point line.

However, Herro sat out for the majority of Miami’s historic run to the 2023 NBA Finals due to a hand injury he suffered in Game 1 of the team’s first-round series against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Herro saw his name in trade rumors for much of the offseason as the Heat were pursuing a trade for former Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard. However, it eventually surfaced that the Trail Blazers were not interested in acquiring Herro in a trade for Lillard, and the floor general was dealt to the Bucks in September.

Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo are now arguably the best duo in the NBA, making the Bucks one of the teams to beat in the Eastern Conference along with the new-look Boston Celtics.

It makes sense why Herro believes that he could be the best scorer in the NBA one day, seeing as how he has averaged 20-plus points per game in each of his last two seasons and is only 23 years old. It’ll be interesting to see how the rest of his NBA career unfolds and if he will ever lead the league in scoring during his time in the pros.