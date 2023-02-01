Tyler Herro: ‘I feel I like I’m an All-Star caliber player’

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro secured a lucrative extension from the team this past offseason and seems primed to be a big part of the franchise’s future.

He’s never been one to lack confidence, and he recently stated that he feels like he’s an All-Star caliber player.

“No disappointment,” he said regarding whether or not he’d be disappointed if he isn’t named to the All-Star Game. “I feel I like I’m an All-Star-caliber player. But there are a lot of good guards in the East. Got a lot of good players. I’m still young, still learning. I’ll be an All-Star at some point. So I’m not worried.”

Though Herro is still having a solid season overall by averaging 20.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.3 assists per contest on 43.7 percent shooting from the field and 37.2 percent shooting from 3-point range, some of his numbers are down from last season.

That definitely hurts his chances of making it to the midseason classic. Furthermore, there are plenty of players in the Eastern Conference who have been having more impressive seasons.

That’s not to say that the University of Kentucky product isn’t worthy of being an All-Star. He’s provided lots of firepower on offense for the Heat and even made a few game-winning shots, including ones against the Sacramento Kings, Oklahoma City Thunder and Utah Jazz.

Herro is likely more focused on helping the Heat continue to climb the Eastern Conference standings. Miami is 7-3 over its last 10 games and continues to get closer and closer to the Cleveland Cavaliers, who are in fifth place in the East.

Miami is looking to avenge its demons from last season, when it secured the No. 1 seed in the East and made it all the way to the Eastern Conference Finals before losing to the Boston Celtics in a seven-game series.

The Heat still have a few kinks to work out if they truly want to be contenders, but it seems like they’re on their way there. The No. 13 overall pick from the 2019 NBA Draft will surely play a key part in any postseason run for the Heat, and he’ll be wanting to improve upon his numbers from the 2022 playoffs.