Tyler Herro appears to take offense to The Ringer ranking Kevin Huerter above him

It has been a long offseason for Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro, who’s heard his name mentioned in trade rumors endlessly.

It’s nothing new for the 23-year-old, so he has certainly had to develop some thick skin during his time in the NBA.

However, if his social media activity is any indication, he may have a problem with the idea that Sacramento Kings guard Kevin Huerter is better than him.

The Ringer recently ranked the top 125 players in the NBA, putting Herro at No. 74 and Huerter at No. 73. Herro apparently caught wind of the ranking on social media and liked a post that questioned the order.

Huerter just finished his fifth season at the NBA level, and Herro finished his fourth. Both players were full-time starters for their teams during the regular season and had solid campaigns.

Herro averaged 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game while shooting 43.9 percent from the field and 37.8 percent from deep.

Huerter, on the other hand, was more efficient but carried a smaller load than Herro. He averaged 15.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest while shooting 48.5 percent from the field and 40.2 percent from 3-point range.

The trend doesn’t stop there. When comparing both players’ career numbers, one will find that Huerter wins in the efficiency department, but Herro wins when it comes to per-game averages.

Both players are iffy defenders, and both have inconsistent track records in the postseason. One factor working in Herro’s favor is the fact that he earned a major accolade in the 2021-22 season when he took home Sixth Man of the Year honors.

But according to The Ringer, the Heat youngster still has work to do if he wants to move up the rankings. He certainly has plenty of years ahead of him to add to his resume and improve his game, although there’s a pretty good chance he’ll end up doing so with a team that isn’t Miami.

For now, all Herro and Huerter can do is prepare for the 2023-24 campaign, no matter what it may bring. Herro may have some extra motivation the next time he faces the New York native.