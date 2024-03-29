Miami Heat News

Terry Rozier says his dream ‘came full circle’ while he reflects on 4 a.m. text to Dwyane Wade

Mike Battaglino
4 Min Read
Terry Rozier and Dwyane Wade
Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Terry Rozier’s connection to Dwyane Wade runs deep, so much so that he was able to text the Miami Heat legend at 4 a.m. about a jersey swap during the Hall of Famer’s final NBA season.

Rozier, who was traded to the Heat during this season, recalled the exchange that was made during the 2018-19 NBA campaign while he was with the Boston Celtics and Wade was wrapping up his career with Miami.

“He’s my favorite player, he’s one of the main reasons why I play basketball, he’s who I modeled my game after,” Rozier said. “So it was only right that I got his jersey. That’s probably why I texted him two months before we actually played him. It probably just popped in my mind, but I wanted to make sure we got that out the way before anything. I didn’t want to ask him too late. But I’m glad I did and I’m glad my dream came full circle.”

Then in his fourth NBA season, Rozier made sure to get a jump on his Celtics teammates by reaching out to Wade about the jersey swap well in advance of the teams’ meeting that January.

After being traded to the Heat by the Charlotte Hornets five years later, Rozier immediately endeared himself to Heat fans by invoking Wade’s name.

His connection goes back to idolizing and imitating Wade during his childhood in Cleveland and wearing his famed No. 3 while in high school and with the Hornets (He wore No. 12 with the Celtics because No. 3 was retired by them for Dennis Johnson. Rozier wears jersey No. 2 for Miami).

“I just look back to when I was 6, 7 years old, I was just in the gym by myself,” Rozier said. “Me going to shoot the ball, going to the hole, I used to fall on purpose. I use to try to copy D-Wade, I used to think I was D-Wade all the time. Just fast forward to now, it’s just kind of full circle where I can put on a Heat uniform and I can give the best version of myself.”

The two met and eventually became friends while Rozier was playing for the University of Louisville.

The 30-year-old is doing what he can to live up to Wade’s lofty standards and bring another NBA championship to Miami. He was traded to the Heat in exchange for Kyle Lowry and a draft pick.

In 25 games with Miami, Rozier is averaging 15.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.0 assists per contest. He missed just four games in February with a knee injury. After a somewhat difficult start to his Heat tenure, he has posted games of 27, 20 and 24 points this month as they continue to battle to fortify their position in the Eastern Conference.

Miami has won just two of its past five games and four of its past 11, and its 39-33 record has it in seventh place in the conference with 10 games to go. The Heat are just one game behind the Indiana Pacers for sixth place and that guaranteed playoff spot heading into their home game against the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night.

TAGGED: , , , ,
Share This Article
By Mike Battaglino
Mike is a veteran journalist who has covered the NBA for almost three decades. His introduction to the business included the legendary Heat-Knicks rivalry from the 1990s.

Heat Nation Buzz

Patty Mills Miami Heat
3 things veteran guard Patty Mills immediately brings to Miami Heat
Editorials
Bam Adebayo Miami Heat
5 issues Miami Heat need to quickly address amid their ugly 5-game losing streak
Editorials
Tyler Herro and Damian Lillard
3 tantalizing storylines to monitor for Monday’s Miami Heat-Milwaukee Bucks matchup
Editorials
Jamaree Bouyea
Miami Heat guard Jamaree Bouyea ready to show the NBA world he belongs: ‘I believe I can help the team win games’
Editorials

Miami Heat News

Dwyane Wade
Dwyane Wade’s hyped reaction to OKC Thunder wing posterizing Jeff Green in his shoes
Miami Heat News
Jaime Jaquez Jr. Miami Heat
Report: Jaime Jaquez Jr. hoped to land with Heat due partly to Jimmy Butler being his favorite NBA player
Miami Heat News
Kevin Love Miami Heat
Latest Miami Heat injury report offers some good news ahead of Golden State Warriors game
Miami Heat News
Victor Oladipo
Erik Spoelstra details Victor Oladipo incident with gambler who was ‘beside himself’ at Heat game last year
Miami Heat News

Subscribe to get your daily Miami Heat news, rumors, and videos!

Lost your password?