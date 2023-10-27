Miami Heat News

Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter compare themselves to LeBron James and Dwyane Wade

Jesse Cinquini
3 Min Read
Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter

University of Colorado Boulder quarterback Shedeur Sanders and cornerback and wide receiver Travis Hunter said that they’re like the former Miami Heat duo of LeBron James and Dwyane Wade.

 

Sanders — a Texas native — has thrown for 2,420 yards, 219 completions and 21 touchdowns through seven appearances with the Buffaloes in the 2023 season.

He had his best game of the season so far against Texas Christian University back on Sept. 2. He totaled a whopping 510 passing yards and four touchdowns compared to zero interceptions in a game the Buffaloes went on to win by a final score of 45-42. Additionally, he completed 38 of his 47 passing attempts in the win, which equates to an 80.9 completion percentage.

Conversely, perhaps the quarterback’s worst game of the season came in a loss to the University of Oregon on Sept. 23. He finished with a season-low 159 passing yards as well as one passing touchdown in the defeat.

Hunter has made an impact as both a receiver and defender in four games played with the Buffaloes thus far. Firstly, he has racked up 353 receiving yards, 29 receptions and two receiving touchdowns with the team and is also averaging an impressive 12.2 receiving yards per reception.

On the defensive side of the football, the cornerback has accumulated 14 total tackles, 11 solo tackles and three assisted tackles. Furthermore, he has come up with one interception for the Buffaloes.

Hunter also starred against the Horned Frogs on Sept. 2. He arguably played at just as high of a level as Sanders did, seeing as how he ended up with 119 receiving yards on 11 receptions to go along with three total tackles and one interception on the defensive end.

Sanders and Hunter are quite the talented duo, but they have a long way to go before their accomplishments can be compared to those of one of the greatest duos in the history of sports in James and Wade. The pair of Heat teammates won two titles together in the years 2012 and 2013 and reached four consecutive NBA Finals.

James, Wade and the Heat bested the Oklahoma City Thunder in the 2012 NBA Finals and the San Antonio Spurs in the 2013 NBA Finals.

By Jesse Cinquini
Jesse is a 23-year-old sports journalist with extensive experience covering the NBA.

