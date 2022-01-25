Report: Tyler Herro exits health and safety protocols for Miami Heat

The Miami Heat got some great news on Tuesday, as it looks like talented youngster Tyler Herro is back from health and safety protocols.

Herro is back practicing with the team.

The Heat’s Tyler Herro is out of COVID protocols and is practicing today. — Adam Lichtenstein (@ABLichtenstein) January 25, 2022

Herro has been on a tear all season long, and he is a big reason why the Heat currently lay claim to the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Before missing the last three games for the Heat, Herro was putting up 20.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game. He will surely look to get right back into the swing of things when he does ultimately retake the court with his Heat teammates.

This season has marked a statement campaign for the youngster. He had a somewhat disappointing sophomore year last season, averaging 15.1 points per game. However, he now looks like an All-Star in the making with Miami.

So far this season, Herro has suited up for 38 games and has started 10. Despite the fact that he has been coming off the bench for the majority of the season, he is the team’s second-leading scorer behind only Jimmy Butler.

He is quickly making a name for himself as one of the most important sixth men in the entire NBA.

The Heat have won seven of their last 10 games. Herro will look to help the team keep things rolling now that he’s back.

Up next, Miami will take on the New York Knicks. Assuming Herro suits up, it will only improve the chances that the Heat get out of that game with yet another victory.