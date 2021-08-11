Report: Ray Allen and Pat Riley to serve as Chris Bosh’s presenters at Hall of Fame induction

Miami Heat legend Ray Allen and team president Pat Riley will be Chris Bosh’s presenters when he is officially inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame next month.

It will be a great sight to see Allen and Riley on the stage honoring Bosh. All three figures are Heat legends in the eyes of many. Bosh had a phenomenal NBA career, and being inducted into the Hall of Fame will be the ultimate cherry on top.

For his 13-year career, Bosh averaged 19.2 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game. He made 49.4 percent of his shots from the field and 33.5 percent of his shots from deep.

He was named to 11 All-Star teams along the way, and most importantly, he won two NBA titles. Both came with the Heat.

The biggest play of Bosh’s career came in the 2013 NBA Finals. With Miami facing elimination and trailing by three points in Game 6, he grabbed a last-second rebound and kicked it out to Allen, who drilled the game-tying shot. The Heat ultimately went on to win the game. They later sealed the title in Game 7.

Many fans think of that sequence as the most iconic play of the Big 3 era in Miami. For that reason, it will be poetic to see Allen on the stage at Bosh’s ceremony.