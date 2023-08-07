Report: Promising rookie spurns Miami Heat for team where he has better chance to make roster

Rookie guard Chase Audige reportedly isn’t signing an Exhibit 10 deal (training camp invite) with the Miami Heat and has opted to sign with another team.

The Northwestern University product seemingly believes he has a better chance of making a roster elsewhere than with Miami.

Heat broached signing Northwestern rookie Chase Audige to Exhibit 10 contract (training camp invite),but he has opted to take an Exhibit 10 from another team where he has better chance to make roster,per source. So Drew Peterson,Cole Swider remain the 2 confirmed Heat Exhibit 10s — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) August 7, 2023

The Heat have a pretty solid rotation at the moment even though they lost guard Gabe Vincent and sharpshooter Max Strus this offseason.

While Miami has become a great landing spot for undrafted free agents, Audige seems to be making the move he believes is best for his career.

After beginning his college basketball career at the College of William & Mary, Audige transferred to Northwestern and spent multiple seasons with the Wildcats.

In the 2022-23 campaign, he averaged 14.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game while shooting 36.8 percent from the field and 32.5 percent from beyond the arc.

The guard was named to an All-Big Ten team and the conference’s Defensive Player of the Year. Audige showcased just how great he can be on defense during Summer League this offseason.

My god, what a defensive possession from Chase Audige pic.twitter.com/CCcLQYsrzV — John Jablonka (@JohnJablonka_) July 11, 2023

Had Audige decided to sign with the Heat, he could have been a dark-horse option to replace Vincent, who had become a defensive stopper for Miami at the guard position over the past few seasons.

Drew Peterson and Cole Swider are still on Exhibit 10 deals with Miami, and Swider has some actual NBA experience with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The 24-year-old forward appeared in seven NBA games during the 2022-23 season with Los Angeles. He averaged 1.3 points, 1.0 rebound and 0.6 assists per game while shooting 33.3 percent from the field and 37.5 percent from beyond the arc.

Swider also put up impressive numbers at the G League level, averaging 17.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 0.8 steals per game across 27 regular season contests.

While losing out on Audige isn’t what Miami was hoping for, it does open up an opportunity for other players to make names for themselves in training camp.

The Heat are hoping to add any player to the roster that will help the team get back to the NBA Finals after Miami lost to the Denver Nuggets in the Finals last season.