Report: Pair of Miami Heat youngsters return to team after G League assignments

Miami Heat youngsters Kyle Guy and Javonte Smart are once again with the team as it enters the final weeks of the 2021-22 regular season.

Javonte Smart has also returned from his Heat G League assignment. https://t.co/ebrb57P2EP — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) March 17, 2022

Guy, a 24-year-old guard, was originally drafted by the New York Knicks in the second round of the 2019 NBA Draft. He saw action for the Sacramento Kings in both the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons.

Guy joined the Heat in December of 2021. While he’s seen action in 18 games for the Heat, he’s also played with the franchise’s G League team, the Sioux Falls Skyforce.

In his 18 games with Miami, Guy has averaged 4.1 points per contest.

As for Smart, who is also a guard, he has one game to his credit with the Heat. Overall, he has played in 14 games at the NBA level, all of which have come this season. Smart is averaging 2.2 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.0 assist per game in limited playing time this season.

In addition to his G League play, his lone on-court action for the Heat came in a March 5 win over the Philadelphia 76ers.

While Guy and Smart probably won’t end up contributing much on the court this season for Miami, the depth they provide could help the Heat’s other guards in some ways as they continue toward the postseason.

Entering Friday night’s home game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Heat continue to maintain the Eastern Conference’s best record at 46-24. They’re coming off a 105-98 win at home on Tuesday night against the Detroit Pistons.