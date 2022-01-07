- Report: NBA fines Tyler Herro $25K for role in altercation with Jusuf Nurkic
Report: NBA fines Tyler Herro $25K for role in altercation with Jusuf Nurkic
- Updated: January 7, 2022
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro was fined $25,000 by the NBA for his role in an altercation with Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic.
Tyler Herro shoves Jusuf Nurkic in the back after a hard screen and Nurkic comes after him. pic.twitter.com/KxvOIWwh1X
— Will Manso (@WillManso) January 6, 2022
Both players received the same fine for the incident.
Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic and Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro have each been fined $25,000 for their roles in an on-court altercation.
— Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) January 7, 2022
Both players were ejected from Wednesday’s matchup following the incident, but the Heat held on to win the game and improve to 24-15 on the season.
Herro recorded 16 points, five rebounds and three assists in Miami’s 115-109 victory.
The Heat certainly hope that Herro can stay out of trouble on the court going forward, as they need his scoring presence with Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo sidelined due to injury.
In the 2021-22 season, Herro is averaging a career-high 20.3 points per game. He is also averaging 4.9 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 0.5 steals per game while shooting 42.2 percent from the field and 38.2 percent from beyond the arc.
