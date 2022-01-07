 Report: NBA fines Tyler Herro $25K for role in altercation with Jusuf Nurkic - Heat Nation
Jusuf Nurkic and Tyler Herro Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro was fined $25,000 by the NBA for his role in an altercation with Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic.

Both players received the same fine for the incident.

Both players were ejected from Wednesday’s matchup following the incident, but the Heat held on to win the game and improve to 24-15 on the season.

Herro recorded 16 points, five rebounds and three assists in Miami’s 115-109 victory.

The Heat certainly hope that Herro can stay out of trouble on the court going forward, as they need his scoring presence with Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo sidelined due to injury.

In the 2021-22 season, Herro is averaging a career-high 20.3 points per game. He is also averaging 4.9 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 0.5 steals per game while shooting 42.2 percent from the field and 38.2 percent from beyond the arc.

