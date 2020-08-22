- Report: Nate McMillan Shares Game-Changing Update That Could Heavily Impact Heat-Pacers Series
- Miami Heat News: Erik Spoelstra’s Coach of the Year Ranking Unveiled
- Former Miami Heat Sharpshooter Reached Out to Duncan Robinson During NBA Shutdown
- Video: Former Celtics Big Man Vehemently Explains Why Heat Would ‘Have Their Way’ With Bucks
- Dwyane Wade Predicted Jimmy Butler and Goran Dragic Were Going to Have Superb Chemistry
- Video: LeBron James Says Dwyane Wade Could Do Things Anthony Davis Isn’t Capable of
- Jimmy Butler on Why He’s Thriving on Miami Heat: ‘I Get To Cuss People Out’
- Report: Miami Heat Have ‘Huge Acquisition Plans’ for Rest of Jimmy Butler’s Tenure
- Indiana Pacers Stars Offer Warning to Miami Heat After Going Down 0-2
- Dwyane Wade Trolls Reggie Miller, Indiana Pacers in Epic Fashion After Miami Heat’s Game 2 Win
Report: Nate McMillan Shares Game-Changing Update That Could Heavily Impact Heat-Pacers Series
- Updated: August 22, 2020
The Miami Heat currently have a 2-0 lead over the Indiana Pacers in their best-of-seven series and will look to get a win on Saturday to go up 3-0.
If the Pacers can get a win on Saturday or in Game 4 next week, they’ll likely get a major boost in Game 5.
All-Star big man Domantas Sabonis is scheduled to return to the bubble and could be back for Game 5 if the Pacers are able to force one.
Big Pacers news here. Assuming four-day quarantine, could be back for a Wednesday Game 5 vs. Heat. Urgency level rising. https://t.co/ViUgMSt8L3
— Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) August 22, 2020
Sabonis averaged 18.5 points, 12.4 rebounds and 5.0 assists in the regular season. He’s a major reason why the Pacers secured the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference.
With all that in mind, it is not quite clear if the Pacers will be able to force a Game 5.
They looked overmatched in the first two games of the series, as the Heat won 113-101 in Game 1 and 109-100 in Game 2.
The series has not been all that competitive thus far, but the Pacers surely got a huge boost in morale when they learned that their star big man could be waiting in the wings.
It’s up to the Heat to make sure that morale boost doesn’t last for long.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login