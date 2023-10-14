Miami Heat News

Report: Miami Heat waive 2 players as 2023-24 roster continues to take shape

peter2dewey@yahoo.com'
Peter Dewey
3 Min Read
Drew Peterson Miami Heat
Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Heat have reportedly waived Drew Peterson and Alondes Williams as their roster for the 2023-24 season starts to come into focus.

Both Peterson and Williams played in Miami’s last preseason game against the San Antonio Spurs.

Peterson shot just 1-for-5 from the field and 0-for-4 from beyond the arc in the game against San Antonio. He did add five rebounds in the game for Miami.

A rookie who played five years in college, Peterson spent two seasons at Rice University and three at the University of Southern California (USC). During his college career, he shot 35.8 percent from beyond the arc, and in the 2022-23 season, he averaged 13.9 points per game for the Trojans.

However, Peterson couldn’t showcase his strong shooting stroke in the preseason, and it’s possible that’s why Miami is waiving him.

Williams, who was the 2021-22 Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Year, went undrafted in the 2022 NBA Draft.

The young guard spent a chunk of the 2022-23 season with the Long Island Nets in the G League. He had a slightly better showing than Peterson in the matchup with San Antonio, scoring nine points on 4-for-8 shooting (1-for-4 from 3-point range) while adding four rebounds, two assists and two steals.

In college, Williams spent time at the University of Oklahoma, but he really took off after transferring to Wake Forest University. In 35 games for the Demon Deacons in the 2021-22 season, Williams averaged 18.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game while shooting 50.7 percent from the field and 28.2 percent from beyond the arc.

He then appeared in 24 games (12 starts) with the G League Nets in the 2022-23 regular season, averaging 13.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game.

The Heat clearly weren’t sold on Williams or Peterson helping the team’s rotation after losing Max Strus and Gabe Vincent this offseason, but the young players may stick around with the team’s G League affiliate.

It will be interesting to see who Miami ends up keeping on the roster for the 2023-24 season. The Heat have three more preseason games remaining (against the Memphis Grizzlies, Brooklyn Nets and Houston Rockets) to see which players are the best fits for the roster.

TAGGED: , ,
Share This Article
peter2dewey@yahoo.com'
By Peter Dewey
Peter is a graduate of Quinnipiac University where he covered the MAAC and college basketball for three years. He has worked for NBC Sports, the Connecticut Sun and the Meriden Record-Journal covering basketball and other major sports. Follow him on Twitter @peterdewey2.

Heat Nation Buzz

Jamaree Bouyea
Miami Heat guard Jamaree Bouyea ready to show the NBA world he belongs: ‘I believe I can help the team win games’
Editorials
Josh Richardson New Orleans Pelicans
Breaking down all of Miami Heat’s 2023 free agent signings and trades so far
Editorials
Bam Adebayo, Nikola Jokic and Jimmy Butler
NBA experts preview Finals showdown between Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets
Editorials
Jimmy Butler and Jayson Tatum
NBA experts preview Eastern Conference Finals matchup between Miami Heat and Boston Celtics
Editorials

Miami Heat News

Tyler Herro
Report: Miami Heat sitting out numerous key players vs. San Antonio Spurs
Miami Heat News
Jimmy Butler
Jimmy Butler points to one thing he wouldn’t give up for a year to win an NBA title
Miami Heat News
Miami Heat
NBA front office source says Miami Heat are ‘cooked’ and not being honest with themselves
Miami Heat News
Jaime Jaquez Jr.
Report: Jaime Jaquez Jr. suffers injury at Miami Heat practice
Miami Heat News

Subscribe to get your daily Miami Heat news, rumors, and videos!

Lost your password?