Report: Miami Heat to bring back sharpshooter Mychal Mulder on new deal with team

With less than two weeks before the start of the regular season, it does not seem like the Miami Heat are done making roster moves.

The team is reportedly set to re-sign guard Mychal Mulder to a deal.

Sources: The Miami Heat have agreed to a deal with Mychal Mulder, @hoopshype has learned. — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) October 9, 2022

According to a Heat insider, the organization will likely assign Mulder to its G League affiliate team, the Sioux Falls Skyforce. Additionally, to accommodate him on the roster, Miami will need to waive a player from the original camp roster.

The Miami Heat are in the process of re-signing Mychal Mulder, likely to funnel him to their G League affiliate. It means a player from the original camp roster will have to be waived. — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) October 9, 2022

The 28-year-old last played for Miami in the 2021-22 campaign. He appeared in just two games for the Heat, starting one of those matches.

It seems that he may have impressed the Heat front office during those contests where he averaged 7.0 points and 2.0 3-pointers per game on a 50.0 percent shooting clip from deep.

Beginning his NBA journey

Mulder attempted to enter the league through the 2017 NBA Draft. Unfortunately, he went undrafted. In turn, he made his way to the G League, where he was drafted by the Windy City Bulls with the No. 9 pick.

During his second season with Windy City, he posted averages of 13.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.9 3-pointers per contest. It was apparently enough for the Heat to sign him to camp roster during the 2019 offseason. However, the University of Kentucky product did not make the cut, with the team waiving him a little less than a month after.

Mulder then began the 2019-20 campaign playing for the Skyforce. He finally made it to the NBA when the Golden State Warriors signed him to a 10-day contract midway into that season.

Mulder as a 3-point specialist

In seven games for the Warriors, he showed potential as a 3-points marksman by converting 2.3 shots from beyond the arc, albeit on a 30.8 percent efficiency.

The following season, the 6-foot-3 guard appeared in 60 games for Golden State. He improved his 3-point field goal percentage to 39.7 percent.

It is unclear if he can eventually make the Heat roster anytime during this upcoming season. After all, Miami already has several players ahead of him in the rotation.

However, if he does, Mulder will likely be tasked with providing the team’s stars with space on offense.