- Report: Miami Heat take huge step toward allowing fans into home arena
- Udonis Haslem welcomes newcomer Avery Bradley to the Miami Heat ‘kennel’
- Tyler Herro unveils why Milwaukee Bucks fans probably don’t like him too much
- Report: Miami Heat have ’90 percent or higher’ chance to re-sign Duncan Robinson this offseason
- Bam Adebayo admits he hasn’t spoken to Giannis Antetokounmpo since signing his extension
- Erik Spoelstra offers major update on Jimmy Butler’s status for Tuesday’s game vs. Bucks
- Dwyane Wade throws shade at NBA for allowing ‘dope’ outfits that he got fined for wearing
- Video: Dwyane Wade and his son Zaire talk trash to each other in insane game of 1-on-1
- Bam Adebayo gives huge credit to Goran Dragic for Precious Achiuwa playing well
- Avery Bradley heaps praise on Precious Achiuwa’s ‘contagious’ energy
Report: Miami Heat take huge step toward allowing fans into home arena
- Updated: December 29, 2020
The Miami Heat reportedly are taking a huge step forward in allowing fans into American Airlines Arena this season.
For tonight’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks, Miami reportedly will have about 100 family members and guests of players in the arena.
The Heat will have about 100 family members and player guests at tonight’s game. A small step — but a step toward normalcy again.
— Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) December 29, 2020
It is a very small step, but it is a step forward as the Heat and the rest of the NBA try to allow fans to attend games.
Only a handful of teams are allowing fans to attend games since the 2019-20 NBA season was suspended in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The NBA resumed the 2019-20 season in a bubble in Orlando, Fla. in late July.
The league’s 2020-21 season began on Dec. 22, but with COVID-19 still a concern, there isn’t a set time for fans to return to arenas in full capacity.
The Heat and Bucks will tip off at 7:30 p.m. EST tonight in what is a rematch of the second round of last season’s playoffs.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login