The Miami Heat reportedly are taking a huge step forward in allowing fans into American Airlines Arena this season.

For tonight’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks, Miami reportedly will have about 100 family members and guests of players in the arena.

The Heat will have about 100 family members and player guests at tonight’s game. A small step — but a step toward normalcy again. — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) December 29, 2020

It is a very small step, but it is a step forward as the Heat and the rest of the NBA try to allow fans to attend games.

Only a handful of teams are allowing fans to attend games since the 2019-20 NBA season was suspended in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The NBA resumed the 2019-20 season in a bubble in Orlando, Fla. in late July.

The league’s 2020-21 season began on Dec. 22, but with COVID-19 still a concern, there isn’t a set time for fans to return to arenas in full capacity.

The Heat and Bucks will tip off at 7:30 p.m. EST tonight in what is a rematch of the second round of last season’s playoffs.