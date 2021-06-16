 Report: Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler opts to skip upcoming Tokyo Olympics - Heat Nation
The Miami Heat’s Jimmy Butler has reportedly decided to not participate with Team USA in the upcoming Olympics in Tokyo.

Butler’s decision likely is because he wants to rest for the upcoming NBA season. The 31-year-old looked burnt out towards the end of the regular season as well as during the Heat’s first-round series against the Milwaukee Bucks. The Bucks swept the Heat, 4-0.

On Tuesday, Butler was named to the All-NBA Third Team after averaging 21.5 points, 6.9 rebounds, 7.1 assists and a league-best 2.1 steals per game during the regular season.

He had previously represented Team USA during the 2016 Summer Olympics, winning a gold medal with the team.

The Heat will be hoping that Butler’s decision to skip these Olympics will lead to him showing up to training camp next season completely healthy as the Heat look to make it back to the NBA Finals.

