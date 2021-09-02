 Report: Miami Heat sign Summer League standout to 2-way deal - Heat Nation
The Miami Heat will reportedly sign guard Marcus Garrett to a two-way deal.

Garrett was a standout on the Heat’s Summer League team, averaging 7.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 1.0 block per game. Clearly, he did enough to warrant a larger opportunity with the Heat.

During his time at the University of Kansas, Garrett was named the 2019-20 Big 12 Conference Defensive Player of the Year. He averaged 7.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.4 steals per game during his four years in college.

It will be interesting to see what type of role he is able to play for the Heat during the upcoming 2021-22 NBA season.

Miami still has one two-way spot left as it looks to fill out its roster.

