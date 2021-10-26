Report: Miami Heat sign Ron Artest III to G League affiliate

The Miami Heat have added Ron Artest III, son of Metta Sandiford-Artest, to the roster of their G League team, the Sioux Falls Skyforce.

During Sandiford-Artest’s 17 seasons of NBA play, most of them under the name Ron Artest, he was a defensive standout. He received a lengthy suspension for sparking a 2004 on-court brawl.

Sandiford-Artest also pushed then-Heat head coach Pat Riley during a heated moment the year before the brawl, though it seems Riley has moved past that incident.

The signing of Artest III comes after he played collegiately at California State University, Northridge and went unselected in the G League draft that took place on Saturday.

Artest III can be signed by any NBA team. Instead, the Heat are hoping to have him develop into a viable option for team in the future.

Besides Artest III, the Skyforce roster also has Trey Mourning, the son of Alonzo Mourning, a Heat Hall of Famer.

The Heat will next take the court on Wednesday night, when they face the Brooklyn Nets in a road matchup.