Report: Miami Heat sign promising small forward to 10-day contract - Heat Nation

The Miami Heat reportedly are signing forward Haywood Highsmith to a 10-day contract. Highsmith spent time with the Heat earlier this season on a 10-day deal.

Highsmith gives Miami some depth on its roster with Tyler Herro, Victor Oladipo and Markieff Morris currently out of the lineup.

Highsmith appeared in four games for the Heat during his first stint with the team in the 2021-22 season. He averaged 3.0 points and 1.3 rebounds in 10.5 minutes per game while shooting 50.0 percent from the field and 57.1 percent from beyond the arc.

This isn’t Highsmith’s first season at the NBA level, as he appeared in five games for the Philadelphia 76ers during the 2018-19 season.

The 25-year old has played well in the G League during the 2021-22 season. He has appeared in 17 games, making 11 starts and is shooting 49.4 percent from the field and 39.3 percent from beyond the arc.

Highsmith has G League averages of 13.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game this season. He is also averaging 1.2 steals and 1.0 block per game.

It’s unclear how big a role Highsmith will have in this stint with the Heat, but he clearly made an impression on the team during his first run with Miami earlier this season.

The Heat are currently 37-20 and hold the No. 1 spot in the Eastern Conference. They are hoping that Highsmith can have a similar impact if called upon over this new 10-day deal.