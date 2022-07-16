- Report: Miami Heat sign pair of promising youngsters to 2-way deals
- Updated: July 16, 2022
The Miami Heat made a couple of offseason moves on Saturday when they signed Marcus Garrett and Darius Days to two-way deals.
To complete the move, the Heat waived guards Mychal Mulder and Javonte Smart.
Hours before final summer league game in Vegas, Heat announces it has waived two-way contract guards Mychal Mulder and Javonte Smart to make room to sign guard Marcus Garrett and forward Darius Days to two-way deals.
— Anthony Chiang (@Anthony_Chiang) July 16, 2022
Days is an undrafted rookie out of Louisiana State University, where he was a three-year starter. During the 2022 Summer League, he has averaged 13.7 points and 10.0 rebounds per game.
As for Garrett, he spent four seasons at the University of Kansas before taking his talents to the NBA. The guard spent some time with the Heat last season and has averaged 7.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.0 steal per game during this year’s Summer League.
The Heat are one of the best teams in the league when it comes to finding diamonds in the rough. Several undrafted players have gone on to secure major roles and lucrative contracts with the Heat in recent years.
Surely, Garrett and Days will look to take advantage of the opportunities ahead of them and become the next undrafted players that enjoy similar success with the Heat.
