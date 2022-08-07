The Miami Heat reportedly are scheduled to have a regular season game in Mexico City during the 2022-23 season.

The Heat will play the San Antonio Spurs in the game, and the matchup will reportedly count as a home game for the Spurs.

“The Heat, under current NBA plans, are scheduled for a Dec. 17 game in Mexico City, one that will count against the San Antonio Spurs’ home schedule,” the Sun Sentinel’s Ira Winderman wrote.

It’s a cool opportunity for the Heat, as they get a chance to expand their fan base beyond the United States. It’s also great for the team that it doesn’t lose a home game at FTX Arena.

Miami is one of the league’s best teams, and it’s clear the NBA is hoping to showcase the game to more people in the 2022-23 season.

Last season, the Heat finished with the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, and they made it to the Eastern Conference Finals. They ended up losing to the Boston Celtics in seven games, but the Heat have proven that they are close to winning an NBA title with two deep playoff runs in the last three seasons.

Their matchup with the Spurs will be an interesting one, as San Antonio traded away All-Star guard Dejounte Murray this offseason in a deal with the Atlanta Hawks.

The Heat have seen some changes to their roster as well, as they lost forward P.J. Tucker in free agency. Despite that, the team kept Victor Oladipo, Dewayne Dedmon and Caleb Martin with new deals this offseason.

The Heat and Spurs will face off two times in the 2022-23 regular season since they play in different conferences. The other matchup will likely be in Miami at FTX Arena.