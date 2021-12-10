Report: Miami Heat rising star limited in practice ahead of contest vs. Chicago Bulls

Miami Heat rising star Caleb Martin was reportedly limited in Friday’s practice due to “soreness.”

It remains to be seen if he will be able to play in Miami’s upcoming game against the Chicago Bulls.

Caleb Martin was limited in practice today because of soreness. — Anthony Chiang (@Anthony_Chiang) December 10, 2021

For the most part, Martin has done a nice job of staying on the floor this season, which is an important thing for any player. It’s hard for a player to add value from the sidelines. Time will tell Martin ends up missing any game action due to the soreness he’s currently experiencing.

The 26-year-old is in his third season at the NBA level. This year, he’s averaging 7.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.0 assist per game while shooting 48.9 percent from the field and 37.7 percent from beyond the arc.

Lately, he has been playing at a very high level. Over his last six games, he’s averaging 14.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest. During that same span, he’s shooting 57.1 percent from the field and a whopping 52.2 percent from 3-point range.

He has certainly shown a lot of promise lately, and Miami is surely hoping that trend will continue throughout the year.

The Heat have hit some rocky waters lately, and they’re hoping to get back on track as soon as possible. The fact that they’ve been shorthanded hasn’t helped, but the Heat have lost four of their last six games.

Overall, the squad is 15-11 on the season. Miami would certainly love to go on a little run and improve its position in the Eastern Conference standings. A win over the Bulls on Saturday would be a good step.