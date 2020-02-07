Report: Miami Heat Release Results of Jimmy Butler's Latest MRI - Heat Nation

- Report: Miami Heat Release Results of Jimmy Butler’s Latest MRI
- Updated: February 7, 2020
It looks like the Miami Heat dodged a big bullet.
Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra announced on Friday that swingman Jimmy Butler’s MRI results came back clean.
Spoelstra says Butler MRI came back clean but no guarantee he plays on this trip.
— Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) February 7, 2020
Butler, 30, injured his shoulder during Wednesday’s contest against the Los Angeles Clippers. The small forward exited the game with 4:12 remaining in the third quarter and did not return.
While Butler’s MRI showed he avoided a major injury, he could be held out for the remainder of the Heat’s road trip. After all, it makes sense for the Heat to be cautious with their best player.
In his first season in Miami, Butler is putting up 20.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game.
Not only have the Heat enjoyed Butler’s production on the court, but they’ve benefited from his leadership off the court as well.
The selfless veteran has constantly praised teammates, guided youngsters and promoted the franchise. The results have been fantastic as the Heat are one of the best teams in the league.
The Heat take on the Sacramento Kings on Friday night.
