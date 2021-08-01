Report: Miami Heat release official roster for Summer League

The Miami Heat released their roster for the 2021 NBA Summer League on Sunday. The roster features many young players vying for spots on the team.

Heat release official summer-league roster: pic.twitter.com/N7DjeTfQXP — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) August 1, 2021

Heat assistant coach Malik Allen will serve as the head coach for the Summer League team.

Some players on the roster are coming off of stints in the Tokyo Olympics. Others have had much of the summer off to this point. Some of the most notable players on the roster include Precious Achiuwa, KZ Okpala, Gabe Vincent and Max Strus.

Achiuwa showed some promise during his rookie campaign in the 2020-21 season, averaging 5.0 points and 3.4 rebounds per game. He will look to prove that he is worthy of an increased role.

Okpala hasn’t seen much playing time throughout the early stages of his NBA career, but he looked good during his time with the Nigerian national team this summer. He surely has high hopes for his future.

The Summer League will be a fun event to keep an eye on this offseason. With any luck, Miami might be pleasantly surprised by some of the players on the roster.