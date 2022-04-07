Report: Miami Heat release MRI results for P.J. Tucker’s calf injury

According to a report, an MRI has revealed a calf strain for Miami Heat veteran P.J. Tucker.

The 36-year-old will be looked at again in a week. He won’t play again in the regular season.

The Heat are certainly hoping to have Tucker available for their first-round playoff series, especially since Miami could find itself dealing with a tricky opponent. There’s a chance the Brooklyn Nets will meet the Heat in the first round.

Tucker is averaging 7.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game this season for Miami. He’s shooting 48.4 percent from the field and a whopping 41.5 percent from beyond the arc.

Tucker won an NBA title last season with the Milwaukee Bucks, and he’s definitely hoping to get another one this season. Time will tell if that’s in the cards.