Report: Miami Heat release entire schedule for 2021-22 season

The Miami Heat’s complete schedule for the 2021-22 season was released on Friday.

Miami will open its season with a massive matchup at home against the Milwaukee Bucks, who swept the Heat in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs, on Oct. 21. Milwaukee, of course, won the 2020-21 NBA championship. A matchup with the defending champions will be a great way to kick off the regular season.

The Heat will meet the Brooklyn Nets on Oct. 27 for another big matchup. It will be interesting to see how Miami’s elite defense fares against Brooklyn’s elite offense, which is led by its Big 3 of Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving.

The Heat will close the regular season on April 10 against the Orlando Magic. There’s no telling what the standings will look like at that point, but that could be a chance for Miami to get a big win to potentially improve its seeding for the playoffs.

Folks have high hopes for the Heat in the upcoming season, and the campaign is rapidly approaching.