Report: Miami Heat prized draft pick dealing with new injury

The Miami Heat have high hopes for Serbian forward Nikola Jovic, who was selected by the team with the No. 27 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

Through four summer league games, Jovic is averaging 8.5 points and 5.0 rebounds per game while shooting 41.9 percent from the field and 42.9 percent from beyond the arc.

While there have been some bright moments for Jovic, he has struggled a bit at times.

The 19-year-old is reportedly currently dealing with a quadriceps injury as the Heat continue their participation in the Las Vegas Summer League.

Nikola Jovic did not practice today. He is dealing with a quadriceps issue. — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) July 11, 2022

The Heat’s next summer league game will come on Tuesday against the Atlanta Hawks. Miami has two more games left after that before it finishes up in Las Vegas.

Miami is surely hoping that Jovic will be able play in some of the upcoming games so he can continue to work on his game.

Heat president Pat Riley is very high on Jovic, and assistant coach Malik Allen seems to have taken a liking to the youngster.

Given Jokic’s age and raw talent, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the big man shuffle between the NBA and G League during the upcoming season.

The Heat are known for their ability to develop players very well, and fans in South Florida are definitely hoping that the team will be able to turn Jovic into a solid player.

Miami is coming off a campaign in which it made it to the Eastern Conference Finals and lost to the Boston Celtics in seven games. Only time will tell if Jovic can help the Heat get over the hump and back to the NBA Finals this season.