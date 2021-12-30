- Report: Miami Heat planning to sign Nik Stauskas to 10-day deal
Report: Miami Heat planning to sign Nik Stauskas to 10-day deal
- Updated: December 30, 2021
With the Miami Heat down a number of players, the team is reportedly on the verge of adding a guard to its roster.
It sounds like the Heat are planning to ink Nik Stauskas to a 10-day deal.
The Heat intend to sign Nik Stauskas to a 10-day hardship exception, league sources tell @denverpost.
— Mike Singer (@msinger) December 30, 2021
Stauskas last played in the NBA in the 2018-19 season. In that campaign, he appeared in 68 total games. He averaged 5.9 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game.
He has been impressive at the G League level this season.
Stauskas was originally a first-round pick back in the 2014 NBA Draft. His career hasn’t exactly panned out as expected, but it sounds like he’s going to get a chance to prove his worth with the Heat.
It’ll be interesting to see how much playing time the 28-year-old ends up getting with Miami.
