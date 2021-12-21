The Miami Heat are reportedly planing to roll the dice on a G League player.

It sounds like Zylan Cheatham is likely going to get a chance to prove his worth with the Heat on a 10-day deal.

The Miami Heat are planning to sign G-League G/F Zylan Cheatham to a 10-day contract, source tells ESPN. Cheatham has averaged 14 points and 10 rebounds for Birmingham. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 21, 2021

In 13 G League games this season, Cheatham has been able to maintain some pretty solid averages.

He has been able to put up 14.2 points and 10.4 rebounds per contest while shooting 49.1 percent from the field and 42.9 percent from beyond the arc.

With multiple key players sidelined for the Heat currently, the team could use another body, and it seems like that’s exactly what Miami is going to get here.

The Heat are 18-13 so far in the 2021-22 season.