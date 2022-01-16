It seems that the Miami Heat are about to make some important changes to their roster.

They are reportedly waiving injured rookie Marcus Garrett in order to sign Kyle Guy to a two-way contract.

The Heat have waived Marcus Garrett due to an injury. They now plan to sign Kyle Guy to a two-way contract. Garrett will undergo wrist surgery and then rehabilitate with the team the balance of the season. — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) January 16, 2022

When the Heat lost several players to health and safety protocols earlier this season, they brought Guy in to provide some reinforcement. In his short stint in Miami, he has impressed the team and its fans.

Guy has averaged 8.2 points, 2.3 assists and 1.5 3-pointers per contest in six games. The sharpshooter has also been efficient, shooting 51.4 percent from the field and 45.0 percent from beyond the arc.

It is unclear how much playing time the University of Virginia product will get once the Heat roster is at full strength. But adding him provides Miami with insurance if it finds many of its players on the injured list again.

The Heat are currently 27-16 and looking to climb the Eastern Conference standings when they face the Toronto Raptors on Monday.