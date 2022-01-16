- Report: Miami Heat plan to sign Kyle Guy to 2-way contract
- Jimmy Butler believes Omer Yurtseven is ‘putting the league on notice’
- Report: Miami Heat to be without 7 players for Saturday’s matchup vs. Philadelphia 76ers
- Jimmy Butler hilariously shouts out P.J. Tucker after his impressive performance for Miami Heat vs. Atlanta Hawks
- Report: Miami Heat and New York Knicks at top Donovan Mitchell’s wish list if he were to leave Utah
- Kendrick Perkins on Erik Spoelstra: ‘He’s the best damn coach in the game today’
- Report: Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo targeting return against Toronto Raptors on Monday
- Report: Former executive doesn’t think Tyler Herro will receive max contract from Miami Heat
- Miami Heat insider expects team to make big lineup change when Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo return to action
- Report: Kyle Guy will be a ‘prime candidate’ to sign a 2-way deal once his stint with the Miami Heat ends
Report: Miami Heat plan to sign Kyle Guy to 2-way contract
- Updated: January 16, 2022
It seems that the Miami Heat are about to make some important changes to their roster.
They are reportedly waiving injured rookie Marcus Garrett in order to sign Kyle Guy to a two-way contract.
The Heat have waived Marcus Garrett due to an injury. They now plan to sign Kyle Guy to a two-way contract. Garrett will undergo wrist surgery and then rehabilitate with the team the balance of the season.
— Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) January 16, 2022
When the Heat lost several players to health and safety protocols earlier this season, they brought Guy in to provide some reinforcement. In his short stint in Miami, he has impressed the team and its fans.
Guy has averaged 8.2 points, 2.3 assists and 1.5 3-pointers per contest in six games. The sharpshooter has also been efficient, shooting 51.4 percent from the field and 45.0 percent from beyond the arc.
It is unclear how much playing time the University of Virginia product will get once the Heat roster is at full strength. But adding him provides Miami with insurance if it finds many of its players on the injured list again.
The Heat are currently 27-16 and looking to climb the Eastern Conference standings when they face the Toronto Raptors on Monday.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login