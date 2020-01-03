Report: Miami Heat Make Huge Announcement to Immortalize Dwyane Wade - Heat Nation

NBA legend Dwyane Wade is going to be forever immortalized with the Miami Heat franchise.

According to Ira Winderman of the Sun Sentinel, the Heat are planning on retiring Wade’s jersey this season.

“The Miami Heat are targeting the Feb. 22 game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at AmericanAirlines Arena for the retirement of Dwyane Wade’s iconic No. 3 jersey, a source familiar with the planning confirmed to the Sun Sentinel,” Winderman wrote.

Wade, 37, has been the face of the franchise for the last several years.

The Heat drafted the shooting guard with the No. 5 pick in the 2003 NBA draft. The selection changed the course of the organization forever.

The superstar played a major role in helping the team capture three championships, luring marquee free agents, going to several NBA playoffs, breaking records and much more.

Perhaps his greatest accomplishment, Wade led the Heat to their first championship in 2006 before being named the NBA Finals MVP that year.

The 16-year veteran concluded his career with averages of 22.0 points, 5.4 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game.

