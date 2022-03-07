 Report: Miami Heat ink Haywood Highsmith to 3-year deal - Heat Nation
Home / Team News / Report: Miami Heat ink Haywood Highsmith to 3-year deal

Report: Miami Heat ink Haywood Highsmith to 3-year deal

Haywood Highsmith Miami Heat Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Despite posting modest numbers with the Miami Heat thus far, Haywood Highsmith has been given a three-year contract with the team.

After playing on three separate 10-day deals with the Heat this season, Highsmith now has a much longer deal to work with.

Highsmith signed the first of his three 10-day contracts with the Heat in late December before signing two more 10-day deals with the team last month.

In nine games as a member of the Heat, the 25-year-old has averaged 10.0 minutes per game off the bench. During his time on the court, he has averaged 2.7 points and 1.6 rebounds per game.

Prior to joining the Heat, Highsmith’s only other NBA experience came with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Despite his underwhelming numbers, Highsmith has plenty of time to develop at the NBA level. Given the Heat’s strong history of tapping into the abilities of overlooked players, Highsmith’s development with the team should be interesting to watch.

You must be logged in to post a comment Login