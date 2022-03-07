Report: Miami Heat ink Haywood Highsmith to 3-year deal

Despite posting modest numbers with the Miami Heat thus far, Haywood Highsmith has been given a three-year contract with the team.

The Miami Heat are signing guard Haywood Highsmith to a three-year deal, his agent Jerry Dianis tells ESPN. Highsmith had three 10-day contracts with Heat this season. New deal includes team options. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 7, 2022

After playing on three separate 10-day deals with the Heat this season, Highsmith now has a much longer deal to work with.

Highsmith signed the first of his three 10-day contracts with the Heat in late December before signing two more 10-day deals with the team last month.

In nine games as a member of the Heat, the 25-year-old has averaged 10.0 minutes per game off the bench. During his time on the court, he has averaged 2.7 points and 1.6 rebounds per game.

Prior to joining the Heat, Highsmith’s only other NBA experience came with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Despite his underwhelming numbers, Highsmith has plenty of time to develop at the NBA level. Given the Heat’s strong history of tapping into the abilities of overlooked players, Highsmith’s development with the team should be interesting to watch.