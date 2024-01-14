Miami Heat News

Report: Miami Heat giving G League opportunity to former 1st-round pick

Peter Dewey
3 Min Read
Josh Christopher
Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Former first-round pick Josh Christopher reportedly is joining the Miami Heat’s G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce.

The No. 24 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, Christopher played two seasons with the Houston Rockets to start his career. He spent time earlier this season as a two-way player for the Utah Jazz, but he has not appeared in an NBA game yet this season.

Utah waived Christopher earlier this month, but it didn’t take long for the young guard to find a new home.

Christopher has played in 138 games in his NBA career, averaging 6.9 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game while shooting 45.5 percent from the field and 27.7 percent from 3-point range.

Since Christopher will be playing with Miami’s G League team, it doesn’t necessarily mean that he’ll eventually see time with the Heat this season. Still, this could be a solid reclamation project for Miami, as Christopher is just 22 years old.

The Heat took a chance on another former first-round pick this season in R.J. Hampton, and he’s played in eight games for the squad. While Hampton hasn’t carved out a major role, he has given the team some depth at the guard position. He’s on a two-way deal.

Christopher started just four games across two seasons in Houston, as he struggled to crack the rotation at times – even with the Rockets struggling in the Western Conference. The young guard played just 15.4 minutes per game across his two seasons with Houston.

This past offseason, Christopher was sent from the Rockets to the Memphis Grizzlies as part of a five-team trade. Memphis acquired Christopher from the Rockets in a deal that sent wing Dillon Brooks to Houston (via sign-and-trade).

The deal also involved the Atlanta Hawks, Oklahoma City Thunder and Los Angeles Clippers. The Grizzlies ended up waiving Christopher prior to the start of the 2023-24 season.

While Christopher will have to earn his stripes in the G League, the Heat have been known to bring in undrafted players – or reclamation projects like Christopher – and help them become solid NBA contributors.

It’s possible that the team sees something in the young guard and wants to see if he can make an impact at the G League level.

By Peter Dewey
Peter is a graduate of Quinnipiac University where he covered the MAAC and college basketball for three years. He has worked for NBC Sports, the Connecticut Sun and the Meriden Record-Journal covering basketball and other major sports. Follow him on Twitter @peterdewey2.

