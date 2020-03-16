 Report: Miami Heat G League Team’s Season Expected to Be Cancelled - Heat Nation
On Sunday, the CDC issued a recommendation that organizers should cancel or postpone in-person events of 50 people or more in the United States in an attempt to reduce the introduction of the coronavirus into new communities.

Shortly after the recommendation was posted, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the NBA’s G League franchises expect their season to be canceled, which means that the Sioux Falls Skyforce will no longer play basketball this season.

Even though the G League season is expected to be canceled, there is still some hope that the Miami Heat will return to the court at some point.

The NBA announced the suspension of its regular season on Wednesday after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the virus.

At the time, the league was to re-evaluate the suspension after 30 days. However, the recommendation from the CDC will keep the suspension going for the next eight weeks.

