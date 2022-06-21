- Report: Miami Heat extend qualifying offer to Caleb Martin
Report: Miami Heat extend qualifying offer to Caleb Martin
- Updated: June 21, 2022
The Miami Heat made a big decision on Tuesday when they reportedly extended a qualifying offer to small forward Caleb Martin.
The move will make Martin a restricted free agent this summer.
The Heat has extended a qualifying offer to Caleb Martin, as expected. This will make Martin a restricted free agent.
— Anthony Chiang (@Anthony_Chiang) June 21, 2022
The 2021-22 NBA season marked the first in which Martin played on the Heat. He recorded 12 stars in 60 regular season games and averaged 9.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game in those appearances. He shot 50.7 percent from the field and a blazing 41.3 percent from deep.
In the playoffs, Martin appeared in 17 games and averaged 12.3 minutes per game.
Clearly, the Heat liked what they saw out of Martin during last season. While the qualifying offer does not guarantee that Martin will remain in Miami for next season, it does give the Heat a bit of a strategical advantage.
Hopefully, the decision works out in their favor.
