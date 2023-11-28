Miami Heat News

Report: Miami Heat downgrade Jimmy Butler’s status for Tuesday game vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Jesse Cinquini
3 Min Read
Jimmy Butler Miami Heat
Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Heat will take on Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night in an In-Season Tournament game. But the Heat will have to face off against the Bucks without arguably their best player, star wing Jimmy Butler.

Butler has been ruled out for the matchup due to an ankle injury.

The matchup against the Bucks marks the second consecutive game that Butler will sit out for the Heat. He missed the team’s most recent game against the Brooklyn Nets on Nov. 25 and also didn’t play against the Atlanta Hawks on Nov. 11. He missed the Hawks game for personal reasons.

The Bucks and Heat own two of the better records of any team in the Eastern Conference so far this season. The Bucks are 12-5, which is tied with the Orlando Magic and Philadelphia 76ers for the second-best record in the conference. Meanwhile, the Heat are 10-7, which is the fifth-best record in the Eastern Conference.

While the Heat’s record indicates that they are off to a solid start to the season, they haven’t been playing their best basketball of late, as evidenced by the fact that they’ve lost their last two games.

First, the Heat lost an In-Season Tournament matchup against the New York Knicks by two points on Nov. 24. Heading into the fourth quarter of that game, the Heat led by 16 points but proceeded to get outscored 29-11 across the final 12 minutes.

More recently, Miami lost to the Nets by 15 points on Nov. 25. The Nets outscored the Heat in every single one of the four quarters, and Mikal Bridges finished with a team-high 24 points for Brooklyn.

Considering the Heat haven’t been playing great basketball lately along with Butler’s injury, Miami is in serious jeopardy of losing its third straight game on Tuesday night, even though the team will be taking on Milwaukee at home.

The Heat might not have enough offensive firepower to beat a team with Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard without Butler in the lineup.

TAGGED: , ,
Share This Article
By Jesse Cinquini
Jesse is a 23-year-old sports journalist with extensive experience covering the NBA.

Heat Nation Buzz

Tyler Herro and Damian Lillard
3 tantalizing storylines to monitor for Monday’s Miami Heat-Milwaukee Bucks matchup
Editorials
Jamaree Bouyea
Miami Heat guard Jamaree Bouyea ready to show the NBA world he belongs: ‘I believe I can help the team win games’
Editorials
Josh Richardson New Orleans Pelicans
Breaking down all of Miami Heat’s 2023 free agent signings and trades so far
Editorials
Bam Adebayo, Nikola Jokic and Jimmy Butler
NBA experts preview Finals showdown between Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets
Editorials

Miami Heat News

Jaime Jaquez Jr. Miami Heat
Jaime Jaquez Jr. has one goal in mind: winning championship with Miami Heat
Miami Heat News
Dru Smith Miami Heat
Dru Smith recalls thoughts before Heat-Cavs game: ‘Oh, this court’s kind of weird’
Miami Heat News
Erik Spoelstra Miami Heat
Report: Miami Heat have contacted NBA league office to express concerns about Cavs floor
Miami Heat News
Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo
Miami Heat release ugly injury report for matchup vs. Brooklyn Nets
Miami Heat News

Subscribe to get your daily Miami Heat news, rumors, and videos!

Lost your password?